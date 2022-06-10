Artist x Artist: Steve Aoki and Taking Back Sunday in Conversation

On the list of collaborations that we certainly didn’t expect, Steve Aoki and Taking Back Sunday teamed up to release “Just Us Two” today. But the new track isn’t the only thing they did together.

Aoki and all four current members of Taking Back Sunday (Adam Lazzara, John Nolan, Mark O’Connell and Shaun Cooper) sat down for an Artist x Artist conversation to discuss the new track and much more. The conversation covers a range of points including the production and recording of the song, the meaning behind it, and some of their unexpected shared experiences and connections from their decades in the music world.

Check out the full video below.



On our previous episode of Artist x Artist, the first ever Artist x Artist x Artist featured The Band Camino, flors, and Hastings. Together, they discussed their recent tour together, collaborations, and both previous and future projects for each of them.

Additional episodes of Artist x Artist include conversations between Sara Kays and Alec Benjamin, Pom Pom Squad and Nada Surf, Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna and The Linda Lindas Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, Jonah Ray chatting with “Weird Al” Yankovic, Sting with Shirazee and Paris Jackson with Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, here.