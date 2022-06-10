Instagram Facebook Twitter
Artist x Artist: Steve Aoki and Taking Back Sunday in Conversation
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Wildchild of Lootpack
Leona Naess
Leona Naess Opens Up About Revitalizing Her Career

,

Artist x Artist: Steve Aoki and Taking Back Sunday in Conversation

The unlikely duo released “Just Us Two,” their first song together

On the list of collaborations that we certainly didn’t expect, Steve Aoki and Taking Back Sunday teamed up to release “Just Us Two” today. But the new track isn’t the only thing they did together.

Aoki and all four current members of Taking Back Sunday (Adam Lazzara, John Nolan, Mark O’Connell and Shaun Cooper) sat down for an Artist x Artist conversation to discuss the new track and much more. The conversation covers a range of points including the production and recording of the song, the meaning behind it, and some of their unexpected shared experiences and connections from their decades in the music world.

Check out the full video below.

 


On our previous episode of Artist x Artist, the first ever Artist x Artist x Artist featured The Band Camino, flors, and Hastings. Together, they discussed their recent tour together, collaborations, and both previous and future projects for each of them.

Additional episodes of Artist x Artist include conversations between Sara Kays and Alec Benjamin, Pom Pom Squad and Nada Surf, Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna and The Linda Lindas Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, Jonah Ray chatting with “Weird Al” Yankovic, Sting with Shirazee and Paris Jackson with Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, here.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

Features

Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld’s Sober, Peaceful Life

Impact

Bloom Vol 18: Emotional Intelligence

you may like

more from spin

Leona Naess
Interviews

Leona Naess Opens Up About Revitalizing Her Career

Maluma Cover art
Reviews

Maluma Masterfully Navigates the Romantic and Risqué on Love & Sex Tape

steve-aoki-taking-back-sunday
Artist x Artist

Artist x Artist: Steve Aoki and Taking Back Sunday in Conversation

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top