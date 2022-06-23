SPIN First Drop: Visionaries – Mikey Lion & Desert Hearts

In our first SPIN First Drop: Visionaries Edition, we spotlight DJ and Desert Hearts co-founder, Mikey Lion. With the moniker “House, Techno, Love,” Desert Hearts, of course, features an extraordinary array of artists in house and techno. But it’s the “love” aspect that embodies Desert Hearts’ DNA. Seemingly everywhere you go, positive energy, connectivity, and overall epic high vibes permeate the air.

Desert Hearts’ recent event last spring marked their 10th Anniversary celebration, but their journey through the pandemic saw them lose their venue and there was definitely a question as to whether the festival would survive. Finally landing their new venue at Lake Perris marked a new era for Desert Hearts along with a newfound musical direction, featuring the likes of Detroit’s very own Carl Craig, Omar S and Kenny Larkin, to international touring acts like Danny Daze and Robag. DH favorites Francesca, Township Rebellion and Doorly, along with DH Records artists Kevin Knapp, Lubelski, Wyatt Marshall, RYBO, SHADED and more, rounded out the truly stellar lineup.

Mikey Lion recently teamed up with Kevin Knapp to release their “I Am Not” EP, featuring two powerful, yet introspective, bangers “I Am Not” and “Tightrope Tingles”. Catch Desert Hearts’ 10 Year Anniversary Summer Tour currently running throughout the US through late August and level up on the hugs.

Step into the DJ booth with Mikey Lion and watch our exclusive SPIN First Drop: Visionaries below. To check out more SPIN First Drops, head over to SPIN TV.

“Our community is the backbone of everything Desert Hearts. The entire purpose of this event is to spread as much love and positive energy as possible. … I’m just trying to be the most effective healer I can be.” – Mikey Lion

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Upcoming Tour Dates