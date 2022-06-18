Sean Ono Lennon Covers ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ For Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday

Paul McCartney turned the big 8-0 on Saturday, and Sean Ono Lennon was one of the many people who celebrated via social media. John Lennon’s youngest son took to Instagram for an acoustic cover of the Beatles’ Revolver cut “Here, There and Everywhere.”

“A little birdy told me this was one of your your fav Beatles tunes. So Happy Birthday!” Lennon captioned the video. “Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and starting again!)”

Watch the cover below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon)

McCartney celebrated his birthday early by bringing out Bruce Springsteen during his show at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Thursday night. Together, they performed the Boss’s “Glory Days” and the Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

Jon Bon Jovi also took the stage that night.

“Has anybody in the audience got a birthday?” Macca asked, pointing to himself.

Bon Jovi then appeared onstage with a mic and balloons. “I know it’s somebody’s birthday,” he said, surprising McCartney. He then led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday.” Watch that memorable moment here.