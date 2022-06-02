Instagram Facebook Twitter
This is an image of Danny Boyle from Pistol about Sex PIstols.
Danny Boyle Brings Anarchy to TV
Horsegirl
Horsegirl Are the Chicago Post-Punk Trio Channeling the Power of Youth
Algernon Cadwallader
Get a Chance to Get on With It Twice: The Return of Algernon Cadwallader

The Rolling Stones Perform 1966’s ‘Out of Time’ for the First Time Live

The 60th anniversary tour opener was the first show performed by the band in Europe without late drummer Charlie Watts
The Rolling Stones
Dave J Hogan / Contributor

The Rolling Stones kicked off their 60th anniversary tour (phew, not many bands can say that) last night, Wednesday, June 1, at Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano. To celebrate the big night, the legends rolled out their 1966 staple “Out of Time” for the first time at a show.

 

 

“Out of Time” is off the Stones’ 1966 Aftermath and was written by the Glimmer Twins. According to Rolling Stone, and aside from the actual performance, the track has technically only been heard live by fans waiting outside of venues during concert rehearsals.

Also back in 1966, Mick Jagger produced a cover of the song for ’60s rock singer Chris Farlowe, where a pre-fame Jimmy Page even featured on guitar. It turned out to be Farlowe’s hit single, which went to No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart. Another version of “Out of Time” was mixed with Jagger’s demo vocal and orchestration and backing vocals from Farlowe’s cover, which made it onto the Stones’ 1975 Metamorphosis. That version notably appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s most recent film, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.

Last night’s European tour opener was the first show overseas played without the late, great Stones drummer, Charlie Watts. They are slated to hit 14 European cities throughout June and July.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 18: Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Mark Tremonti’s Sinatra Covers Album Was Written in the Stars

Impact

Bloom Vol 17: Just a Thought

Interviews

Into The Void: Hot Water Music’s Enduring Punk Presence

you may like

more from spin

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc.
News

Phil Lesh, Wilco Uniting as PHILCO at Sacred Rose Festival

The Rolling Stones
News

The Rolling Stones Perform 1966’s ‘Out of Time’ for the First Time Live

Horsegirl
All Eyes On

Horsegirl Are the Chicago Post-Punk Trio Channeling the Power of Youth

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top