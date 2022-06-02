The Rolling Stones Perform 1966’s ‘Out of Time’ for the First Time Live

The Rolling Stones kicked off their 60th anniversary tour (phew, not many bands can say that) last night, Wednesday, June 1, at Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano. To celebrate the big night, the legends rolled out their 1966 staple “Out of Time” for the first time at a show.

“Out of Time” is off the Stones’ 1966 Aftermath and was written by the Glimmer Twins. According to Rolling Stone, and aside from the actual performance, the track has technically only been heard live by fans waiting outside of venues during concert rehearsals.

Also back in 1966, Mick Jagger produced a cover of the song for ’60s rock singer Chris Farlowe, where a pre-fame Jimmy Page even featured on guitar. It turned out to be Farlowe’s hit single, which went to No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart. Another version of “Out of Time” was mixed with Jagger’s demo vocal and orchestration and backing vocals from Farlowe’s cover, which made it onto the Stones’ 1975 Metamorphosis. That version notably appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s most recent film, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.

Last night’s European tour opener was the first show overseas played without the late, great Stones drummer, Charlie Watts. They are slated to hit 14 European cities throughout June and July.