Instagram Facebook Twitter
Artist x Artist: Steve Aoki and Taking Back Sunday in Conversation
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Wildchild of Lootpack
Leona Naess
Leona Naess Opens Up About Revitalizing Her Career

Roddy Ricch Arrested on Gun Charges While on His Way to Play Gov Ball

Rapper was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon
Roddy Ricch
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Roddy Ricch performs onstage during Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT Event on May 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Roddy Ricch was arrested in New York on Saturday while on his way to play the Governors Ball festival in Queens. As TMZ reports, the rapper and his crew were stopped at a security checkpoint, where law enforcement came across roughly nine rounds of ammunition and a large capacity magazine. He and two others were arrested.

Roddy has been charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device and unlawful possession of that device. He was still in custody as of Sunday, and will stay locked up until he’s able to appear in court for an arraignment.

Gov Ball had to break the news to fans that Roddy would not be performing.

SPIN has reached out to Roddy’s reps for comment.

Katrina Nattress

Katrina Nattress

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

Features

Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld’s Sober, Peaceful Life

Impact

Bloom Vol 18: Emotional Intelligence

you may like

more from spin

Alicia Keys performs with Johnny Marr
News

Watch Alicia Keys Bring Out Johnny Marr to Cover the Smiths’ ‘This Charming Man’

Roddy Ricch
News

Roddy Ricch Arrested on Gun Charges While on His Way to Play Gov Ball

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Halsey attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
News

Watch Halsey Cover Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ at Gov Ball

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top