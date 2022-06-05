Instagram Facebook Twitter
The 30 Best Songs of 2022 (So Far)
Prince
Prince Comes Alive!
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Debbie Gibson

Red Hot Chili Peppers Embark on First Tour With John Frusciante in 15 Years

The setlist was a mix of new songs and classic hits
Red Hot Chili Peppers tour opener
SEVILLE ANDALUSIA, SPAIN - JUNE 04: The band's singer, Anthony Kiedis, during the concert of the Red Hot Chili Peppers opening their international tour at the Estadio de La Cartuja, on June 4, 2022 in Seville (Andalusia, Spain). (Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off their Unlimited Love world tour last night at Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain. Though the band played some warm up gigs in Los Angeles back in April (which included an assist from George Clinton), the concert marked the first stadium show with guitarist John Frusciante in 15 years.

The 18-song set featured a nice mix of songs off the new album and classic hits like “Scar Tissue,” “Under the Bridge,” “Soul to Squeeze,” “Can’t Stop,” and “By the Way,” but of course the biggest highlight was seeing Frusciante tear up the stage with his RHCP bandmates for the first time in a long time.

RHCP will continue the European leg of tour through the rest of this month before embarking on North America in July. See fan-shot footage and the show’s setlist below.

 

 

 

 

 

Red Hot Chili Peppers Sevilla, Spain June 4, 2022 Setlist

Intro Jam

Can’t Stop

Black Summer

Charlie

Scar Tissue

Aquatic Mouth Dance

Snow ((Hey Oh))

Nobody Weird Like Me

Whatchu Thinkin’

Hey

Tell Me Baby

Here Ever After

Californication

These Are the Ways (preceded by a tease of “Hey Joe” by Jimi Hendrix)

Soul to Squeeze

Give It Away

Encore:

Under the Bridge

By the Way

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 18: Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Mark Tremonti’s Sinatra Covers Album Was Written in the Stars

Impact

Bloom Vol 17: Just a Thought

Interviews

Into The Void: Hot Water Music’s Enduring Punk Presence

you may like

more from spin

Alec John Such
News

Alec John Such, Founding Member of Bon Jovi, Dies at 70

Red Hot Chili Peppers tour opener
News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Embark on First Tour With John Frusciante in 15 Years

UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Photo of Kate BUSH (Photo by RB/Redferns)
News

Kate Bush Reacts to Stranger Things Reviving ‘Running Up That Hill’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top