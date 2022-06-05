Red Hot Chili Peppers Embark on First Tour With John Frusciante in 15 Years

Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off their Unlimited Love world tour last night at Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain. Though the band played some warm up gigs in Los Angeles back in April (which included an assist from George Clinton), the concert marked the first stadium show with guitarist John Frusciante in 15 years.

The 18-song set featured a nice mix of songs off the new album and classic hits like “Scar Tissue,” “Under the Bridge,” “Soul to Squeeze,” “Can’t Stop,” and “By the Way,” but of course the biggest highlight was seeing Frusciante tear up the stage with his RHCP bandmates for the first time in a long time.

RHCP will continue the European leg of tour through the rest of this month before embarking on North America in July. See fan-shot footage and the show’s setlist below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Sevilla, Spain June 4, 2022 Setlist

Intro Jam

Can’t Stop

Black Summer

Charlie

Scar Tissue

Aquatic Mouth Dance

Snow ((Hey Oh))

Nobody Weird Like Me

Whatchu Thinkin’

Hey

Tell Me Baby

Here Ever After

Californication

These Are the Ways (preceded by a tease of “Hey Joe” by Jimi Hendrix)

Soul to Squeeze

Give It Away

Encore:

Under the Bridge

By the Way