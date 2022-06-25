Rage Against the Machine to Donate $475,000 to Reproductive Rights Organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois

In two weeks, Rage Against the Machine will finally kick off their reunion tour that has been over two years in the making. Ahead of their first show since July 2011, the band has a lot more to say than they could have possibly anticipated when they announced their reunion dates in early 2020.

In a statement posted on their Instagram account, the band expressed their disgust with Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the long-standing precedent that protected a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

“We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” the group wrote in an Instagram post. “Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities.”

Continuing, the band said that they’re going to donate $475,000 raised from the sale of charity tickets from their first two shows in East Troy, Wisconsin and Chicago, respectively, to reproductive rights organizations in those states.

“Like the many women who have organized sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist,”

Tom Morello, in a post of his own, added that his great grandmother died from an “illegal, unsafe abortion.” He added that his great grandfather couldn’t afford to raise their children and had to send them off to other families who would use them as servants.

Rage Against the Machine joins a growing list of artists to express outrage over the Court’s reversal.