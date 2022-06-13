Instagram Facebook Twitter
Post Malone Unveils Massive ‘Twelve Carat Tour’

Rapper and Malone’s collaborator Roddy Ricch will open most of the dates
READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Post Malone performs live on the Main Stage during day two of Reading Festival 2019 at Richfield Avenue on August 24, 2019 in Reading, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Post Malone has announced a sprawling, 33-date Twelve Carat Tour across North America with special guest Roddy Ricch. The tour comes after Malone released his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, with singles including “Cooped Up” and “One Right Now.”

The Twelve Carat Tour kicks off on September 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and includes stops in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Dallas, Atlanta, Vancouver, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com Arena on November 15th.

Tickets for Post Malone’s tour go on sale Friday, June 17, at 10 am local time. There is a Citi pre-sale for Citi cardmembers that begins Tuesday, June 14 at 10 am local time until Thursday, June 16, at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Pre-sale details are at www.citientertainment.com.

He also announced today that he’s engaged and is new father, so congrats Post!

Post Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ Dates

*With Roddy Ricch

Sat Sep 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Sun Sep 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*
Wed Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center* 
Thu Sep 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum* 
Sat Sep 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center* 
Sun Sep 18 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena* 
Tue Sep 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue Sep 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Wed Sep 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Oct 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun Oct 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tue Oct 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena* 
Thu Oct 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*+
Fri Oct 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center* 
Sun Oct 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena* 
Wed Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden* 
Sat Oct 15 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena* 
Sun Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena* 
Tue Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena* 
Fri Oct 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center* 
Sat Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center* 
Tue Oct 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center* 
Wed Oct 26 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena* 
Fri Oct 28 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center* 
Sun Oct 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena* 
Tue Nov 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena* 
Thu Nov 03 – Portland, OR – Moda Center* 
Sat Nov 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena* 
Sun Nov 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena* 
Thu Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum* 
Fri Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena* 
Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena*

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

