Instagram Facebook Twitter
David Bowie
Every David Bowie Album, Ranked
Jack Johnson
Jack Johnson’s Unexpected Longevity
This is an image of Sun Ra Arkestra performing at Eaton DC hotel.
Welcome to Eaton DC. It’s Such a Lovely Place

Phoebe Bridgers Joins The Jesus & Mary Chain at Glastonbury Fest

She guested on the Mary Chain’s 1985 classic, ‘Just Like Honey’
Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

Phoebe Bridgers joined The Jesus & Mary Chain Friday (June 24) at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival to provide the female vocal part on their 1985 hit “Just Like Honey.” The group is no stranger to inviting guests on stage when they perform the classic track, having collaborated with Scarlett Johansson on it at the 2007 Coachella festival.

 

Bridgers made headlines during her own set earlier in the day at Glastonbury, when she led the audience in “fuck the Supreme Court” chant following the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion in the United States. “Fuck that shit. Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies,” she said.

Bridgers is on tour in Europe through four big shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in late July. She begins another North American run Aug. 7 in Saint Charles, Iowa.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

Features

Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld’s Sober, Peaceful Life

you may like

more from spin

Andy Fletcher
News

Depeche Mode Reveal Andy Fletcher’s Cause of Death

Princess goes to the butterfly museum
News

Michael C. Hall Talks Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum and Dexter‘s Future

Pearl Jam
News

Pearl Jam Expands Gigaton With Bonus Live Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top