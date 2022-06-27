Phoebe Bridgers Joins The Jesus & Mary Chain at Glastonbury Fest

Phoebe Bridgers joined The Jesus & Mary Chain Friday (June 24) at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival to provide the female vocal part on their 1985 hit “Just Like Honey.” The group is no stranger to inviting guests on stage when they perform the classic track, having collaborated with Scarlett Johansson on it at the 2007 Coachella festival.

Bridgers made headlines during her own set earlier in the day at Glastonbury, when she led the audience in “fuck the Supreme Court” chant following the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion in the United States. “Fuck that shit. Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies,” she said.

Bridgers is on tour in Europe through four big shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in late July. She begins another North American run Aug. 7 in Saint Charles, Iowa.