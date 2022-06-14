Instagram Facebook Twitter
Phoebe Bridgers Covers Bruce Springsteen in Asbury Park
Keshi Isn’t Running Anywhere
Phoebe Bridgers Covers Bruce Springsteen in Asbury Park

Indie singer/songwriter performed The Boss’ ‘Stolen Car’ to close her show last night (June 13)
Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

Phoebe Bridgers saluted the patron saint of Asbury Park, N.J., last night (June 13) at The Stone Pony outdoor stage by closing her performance with a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Stolen Car.” Bridgers previously covered The Boss’ “I’m on Fire” during a 2018 concert at the city’s Asbury Lanes.

The artist covered “Stolen Car” solo on electric guitar, stripping down the track from Springsteen’s 1980 classic The River to its bare essence. It concluded a set dominated by 11 songs from Bridgers’ latest album, Punisher, which was nominated for three Grammy awards. SPIN contributor Bobby Olivier captured the action, which you can see below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bobby Olivier (@bobbyolivier)

Bridgers is no stranger to cool covers, from Bo Burnham and The Replacements to Sinead O’Connor and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. She continues her tour tonight and tomorrow at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn and has dates on tap through Nov. 20 in Mexico City.

As previously reported, Bridgers can also be heard covering The Carpenters on the upcoming soundtrack to Minions: Rise of Gru, which was produced by Jack Antonoff.

Jonathan Cohen

