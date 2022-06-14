Watch Pavement Play Tennis Against Tim Heidecker, DJ Douggpound

Pavement‘s 2022 reunion tour hardly needs much promotion, as many shows are sold out months in advance. But the indie rock icons were recently up for a fun stunt, as group members Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich played tennis against comedian/musician Tim Heidecker and his Office Hours Live podcast cohort, DJ Douggpound.

The match has been recapped in a SportsCenter-style video with narration from legendary musician John Lurie, also the host of the HBO series Painting With John. We won’t provide spoilers, but let’s just say Malkmus is both the best singer and athlete on the court during this particular contest and that Heidecker’s notoriously short-fuse is easily triggered by competition.

Malkmus, Nastanovich and drummer Steve West also did a proper interview on “Office Hours Live,” which airs weekly on YouTube. Heidecker has, of course, previously interviewed Malkmus for this very publication, which you can read by clicking here.

As previously reported, Pavement is back on the road for the first time since 2010. Following some recent warm-ups in Los Angeles and Europe, the tour hits San Diego on Sept. 7.

As for Heidecker, he is touring with an evening of both comedy and music starting with seven sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ Elysian Theatre in early July. “Office Hours Live” will also tape in-person on July 22 in Chicago and Aug. 25 in Brooklyn, N.Y.