Light in the Attic and Laurie Anderson Announce Lou Reed Archive Series

A Lou Reed archive series is coming, thanks to Light in the Attic records and the late singer-songwriter’s wife Laurie Anderson.

The series’ first installment, Watch Words & Music, May 1965, is a collection of previously unreleased tracks taken from Reed’s formative years and features the earliest known recordings of Velvet Underground classics “Heroin,” “I’m Waiting for the Man,” and “Pale Blue Eyes.” According to a press release, these songs were “penned by a young Lou Reed, recorded to tape with the help of future bandmate John Cale, and mailed to himself as a “poor man’s copyright”—remained sealed in its original envelope and unopened for nearly 50 years.”

Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Hal Willner and Matt Sullivan produced the project, which also includes liner notes from author Greil Marcus and in-depth archival notes from Fleming and Stern.

Watch Words & Music, May 1965 is slated for an August 26th release and can be pre-ordered here. Listen to the “I’m Waiting for the Man” demo below.

Watch Words & Music, May 1965 will be released digitally, as well as LP, CD, cassette, and a deluxe edition. A six-song digital EP, Gee Whiz, 1958-1964, will come out on October 7th. See the cover art and track listings below.

Words & Music, May 1965 (2xLP + 7-inch + CD Deluxe Edition) Tracklist

– 2xLP –

1. I’m Waiting for the Man (May 1965 Demo)

2. Men of Good Fortune (May 1965 Demo)

3. Heroin (May 1965 Demo)

4. Too Late (May 1965 Demo)

5. Buttercup Song (May 1965 Demo)

6. Walk Alone (May 1965 Demo)

7. Buzz Buzz Buzz (May 1965 Demo)

8. Pale Blue Eyes (May 1965 Demo)

9. Stockpile (May 1965 Demo)

10. Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams (May 1965 Demo)

11. I’m Waiting for the Man (May 1965 Alternate Version)

– 7-inch –

1. Gee Whiz – (1958 Rehearsal)

2. Baby, Let Me Follow You Down (1963/64 Home Recording)

3. Michael, Row The Boat Ashore (1963/64 Home Recording)

4. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (Partial) (1963/64 Home Recording)

5. W & X, Y, Z Blues (1963/64 Home Recording)

6. Lou’s 12-Bar Instrumental (1963/64 Home Recording)

Gee Whiz, 1958-1964 (Digital) Tracklist

1. Gee Whiz – (1958 Rehearsal)

2. Baby, Let Me Follow You Down (1963/64 Home Recording)

3. Michael, Row The Boat Ashore (1963/64 Home Recording)

4. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (Partial) (1963/64 Home Recording)

5. W & X, Y, Z Blues (1963/64 Home Recording)

6. Lou’s 12-Bar Instrumental (1963/64 Home Recording)