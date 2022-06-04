Watch John Squire Join Liam Gallagher Onstage to Play ‘Champagne Supernova’

Liam Gallagher released his third solo album C’mon You Know last week, and to celebrate he’s playing two shows at Knebworth — the site of Oasis’s iconic two-night stand in 1996. During the first performance on Friday night, the singer-songwriter began the set with three Oasis songs (“Hello,” “Rock’n’Roll Star” and “Morning Glory”) before diving into solo material.

Gallagher ended the night with the Oasis hit “Champagne Supernova” and brought out John Squire to help him out. “A big fucking round of applause for the coolest man on the planet,” he told the crowd while introducing the Stone Roses guitarist. “The one and only John fucking Squire.”

In a recent interview with NME, Gallagher revealed that seeing the Stone Roses live was what made him want to be in a band. “It blew my mind and that’s when I wanted to join a band,” he said.

Watch fan-shot footage of the performance and check out the setlist below.

Liam Gallagher @ Knebworth June 3, 2022

‘Hello’

‘Rock’n’Roll Star’

‘Morning Glory’

‘Wall Of Glass’

‘Shockwave’

‘Everything’s Electric’

‘Better Days’

‘Why Me? Why Not’

‘Stand By Me’

‘Roll It Over’

‘Slide Away’

‘More Power’

‘C’mon You Know’

‘Diamond In The Dark’

‘The River’

‘Once’

‘Some Might Say’

‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’

‘Supersonic’

‘Wonderwall’

‘Live Forever’

‘Champagne Supernova’