Kid Cudi Touring Arenas in Support of Entergalactic Album, TV Show

Kid Cudi will play in some of his biggest venues to date this summer and fall on the newly announced To the Moon tour, which gets underway Aug. 16 in Vancouver. Don Toliver will support on all dates, with Denzel Curry and 070 Shake opening on a handful as well.

Although Cudi consistently performs at major music festivals, this is the first time he’s embarked on his own arena-level tour. The North American portion of the outing wraps on September 17 at Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing festival in his Cleveland hometown. That event will also feature performances from Playboi Carti, Haim, Pusha T, Dominic Fike and fellow Cleveland hip-hop legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Cudi is touring in support of his Netflix animated series Entergalactic and its similarly named soundtrack, both of which arrive on Sept. 30. The show sports the voice talents of Cudi as well as Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla Sign, Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, Teyana Taylor and Macaulay Culkin.

“Entergalactic is gonna be something really fucking special,” Cudi wrote on Twitter in April. “Minds will melt. This cast?? The MUSIC?? Listen. U heard it here first. Remember this tweet.”

Kid Cudi 2022 tour dates:

Aug. 16: Vancouver (Rogers Arena)

Aug. 18: Portland, Ore. (Veterans Memorial Coliseum)

Aug. 19: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

Aug. 21: Oakland, Calif. (Oakland Arena)

Aug. 23: San Diego (Pechango Arena)

Aug. 24: Los Angeles (Kia Forum)

Aug. 25: Phoenix (Footprint Center)

Aug. 27: Denver (Ball Arena)

Aug. 30: Dallas (American Airlines Center)

Aug. 31: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

Sept. 1: Houston (Toyota Center)

Sept. 4: Miami (FTX Arena)

Sept. 6: Atlanta (State Farm Arena)

Sept. 8: Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena)

Sept. 9: Philadelphia (Wells Fargo Center)

Sept. 10: Boston (TD Garden)

Sept. 12: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Barclays Center)

Sept. 14: Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)

Sept. 16: Chicago (United Center)

Sept. 17: Cleveland (Moon Man’s Landing festival)

Oct. 17: Tokyo (Toyosu PIT)

Nov. 12: Berlin (Verti Music Hall)

Nov. 13: Amsterdam (AFAS Live)

Nov. 15: London (The O2)

Nov. 17: Brussels (Palais 12)

Nov. 20: Paris (Le Zenith)

Nov. 22: Milan (Fabrique)