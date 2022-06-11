Kate Bush on ‘Running Up That Hill’ Reaching New UK Chart Peak: ‘How Utterly Brilliant!’

When Kate Bush released “Running Up That Hill” in 1985 there’s no way she could’ve known how successful it would be nearly 40 years later. But with the help of Stranger Things using the song as a key part of the plot in Season 4, the Hounds of Love single is climbing higher on the charts than its initial release.

After sharing a rare statement about the track’s revival last week, Bush is back with more joyous words after “Running Up That Hill” soared to No. 2 on the UK chart (it peaked at No. 3 upon its initial release).

“Running Up That Hill has just gone to No 2 in the UK charts and No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden….

How utterly brilliant!” Bush wrote on her official website. “It’s hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening since the release of the first part of the Stranger Things new series. So many young people who love the show, discovering the song for the first time.”

“The response to Running Up That Hill is something that has had its own energy and volition,” she added. “A direct relationship between the shows and their audience and one that has stood completely outside of the music business. We’ve all been astounded to watch the track explode! Thanks so much to everyone who has supported the song and a really special thank you to the Duffer Brothers for creating something with such heart.”

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 is set to premiere on July 1 via Netflix.