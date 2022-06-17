Instagram Facebook Twitter
Justin Bieber Postpones North American Tour Due to Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Singer is hopeful he can resume playing live later this summer
(Photo: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

Justin Bieber has postponed the remainder of his summer North American tour as he continues to deal with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left one side of his face paralyzed.

“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer,” tour promoter AEG said on Twitter. Information about rescheduled dates and refunds is forthcoming.

Bieber announced his condition in a June 10 Instagram post, saying, “this is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously, my body is telling me I need to slow down.”

The singer’s Justice tour has already been postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, it is scheduled to resume July 31 in Lucca, Italy, and run through Dec. 7 in Auckland. A 2023 leg is due to begin Jan. 11 in Amsterdam and wrap March 25 in Krakow, Poland.

Jonathan Cohen

