Jimmy Eat World Share First New Song Since 2019

The emo revival has been going strong for a while, but it hasn’t been complete without one of its biggest names. Now, Jimmy Eat World, who announced a lengthy tour a few weeks ago, are back with their first new single since the release of 2019’s Surviving. The song, titled “Something Loud,” is classic Jimmy Eat World. The song sees the Arizona return to their powerful and accessible brand of rock.

Singer Jim Adkins said in a release that as he saw the excitement rising for this fall’s When We Were Young Festival that will feature the giants of emo taking over Las Vegas, it inspired him to think of the band’s early years.

“While I thought I made the most of the early band days, I realize now I missed some stuff,” Adkins said in a statement. “You’re in such a hurry to grow out of the formidable years. Like shit-togetherness is going to magically arrive when you hit some age you thought ‘grownups’ were. Yeah, it doesn’t work that way. But maybe the thing age and experience do reveal is that pivotal moments are hard to grasp when you are in them.”

The band also has a new album on the way, which is produced by the band along with Justin Meldel-Johnson

Jimmy Eat World 2022 Tour Date

with Charly Bliss

* = Festival Date

August 19 – Denver, CO – KTCL’s Big Gig*

September 8 – Cleveland, OH – Rock Hall Live

September 9 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival*

September 11 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

September 13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

September 16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

September 18 – Chicago, IL – RiotFest*

September 20 – Richmond, VA – The National

September 21 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall

September 23 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

September 24 – Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre

September 25 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

September 26 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

September 28 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

September 29 – Toronto, ON – History

October 1 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling*

October 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

October 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

October 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young