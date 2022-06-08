Jack White Drags His Coffin Through Field in New ‘If I Die Tomorrow’ Video

Cold Mountain-era Jack White has returned. The Brantley Gutierrez-directed video for “If I Die Tomorrow” casts White in stark hues as he drags — presumably his own — wooden coffin over his shoulder through a field, a barn with playing kids, and eventually to a shallow grave.

The acoustic song is the second single from White’s forthcoming album, Entering Heaven Alive, which arrives July 22 via Third Man. The album is White’s second album of 2022 — the spiritual second half of Fear of the Dawn, which came out earlier this year, with singles “Taking Me Back” and “Hi-De-Ho.”

In anticipation of the album’s release, Third Man has unveiled a limited edition vinyl variant for Entering Heaven Alive, which is available for pre-order starting today.

The vinyl variants include a ‘Detroit Denim’ independent record store exclusive version, ‘Tranquil Turquoise’ in the Third Man Records web store, ‘Heavenly Eclipse’ via Vinyl Me, Please, and a Barnes & Noble edition with an exclusive slip mat. Standard black vinyl, CD, limited edition Bandcamp exclusive white cassette, and digital download are also available.

White is currently in the middle of his massive Supply Chain Issues Tour, which goes through Europe, North America, and Mexico.