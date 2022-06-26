Jack White Plays Surprise Set at Glastonbury

Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can't Live Without: Scott Ian of Anthrax/Motor Sister
Jack White Glastonbury surprise set
US singer-songwriter Jack White performs on the Park Stage at the Glastonbury festival near the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England, on June 26, 2022. - More than 200,000 music fans descend on the English countryside this week as Glastonbury Festival returns after a three-year hiatus. The coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to cancel the last two years' events, and those going this year face an arduous journey battling three days of major rail strikes across the country. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Jack White fans who were attending Glastonbury on Sunday were in for a treat. That morning, the festival revealed the singer-songwriter was playing a surprise set that evening in its daily newspaper.

“Exciting opportunity in the field of audience science. Musician Jack White is seeking 10,000 lively and loud individuals to participate in a top secret experiment of musical concertry,” an ad in the Glastonbury Free Press read. “Qualified applicants must apply in person on 26 June at 6pm at The Park Stage.”

White brought out the hits during his 15-song set, playing songs from his various bands (The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather) as well as solo material. His set wasn’t the festival’s only surprise. Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen also joined Paul McCartney during his headlining set on Saturday.

The guitar virtuoso was the subject of SPIN‘s March cover story. Read that here and check out his Glastonbury setlist below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

Jack White’s Glastonbury Setlist

Taking Me Back
The White Raven
Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (The White Stripes song)
Love Interruption
Love is Selfish
Hotel Yorba (The White Stripes song)
Lazaretto
I Cut Like a Buffalo (The Dead Weather song)
What’s the Trick?
I’m Slowly Turning Into You (The White Stripes song)
You Don’t Understand Me (The Raconteurs song)
Cannon (The White Stripes song)
Ball and Biscuit (The White Stripes song)
Steady, as She Goes (The Raconteurs song)
Seven Nation Army (The White Stripes song)

Katrina Nattress

Katrina Nattress

