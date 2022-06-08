Instagram Facebook Twitter
J-Hope Added as Lollapalooza Headliner, Porno for Pyros to Replace Jane's Addiction
J-Hope Added as Lollapalooza Headliner, Porno for Pyros to Replace Jane’s Addiction

TOMORROW X TOGETHER were added to Saturday’s lineup
(Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Lollapalooza has made some changes to its lineup. On Tuesday night, the festival announced that J-Hope of South Korean pop icons BTS will be headlining the festivities on the festival’s final night. He will be the first-ever South Korean artist to headline a festival set at a major U.S. festival.

In other lineup news, it was announced that Perry Farrell’s Porno for Pyros, who has re-emerged after two-and-a-half decades on the sidelines, will be performing as well. They’ll be replacing Farrell’s other band, Jane’s Addiction, who was billed as a special guest at the fest. They’ll be playing Sunday night as well.

Lastly, rising band TOMORROW X TOGETHER was added Saturday’s lineup. This will be their first U.S. festival appearance.

“I’m happy to welcome j-hope and TOMORROW X TOGETHER into the Lollapalooza family,” said Farrell. “These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival.”

Lollapalooza will take place in Chicago’s Grant Park from July 28-31.

