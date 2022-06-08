Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nabil Ayers
Nabil Ayers Searches for Identity, Explores Race and Family in His New Memoir
Roxy Music
Every Roxy Music Album, Ranked
The Suffer
The Suffers Confront Racism and Sexism in the Music Industry

Heaven 17 Announce First-Ever Headlining North American Tour

Experimental New Wave band celebrates 40 with U.S. and Canada tour
Heaven 17

Heaven 17, the classic British New Wave and synth-pop duo, unveiled their first-ever headlining tour in the U.S. and Canada. From September 16 through October 6, Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory will play hits like “Temptation,” “Let Me Go,” and “Hands Up To Heaven” to cities across North America. Tickets are on-sale now via the band’s website.

The run of shows — We Don’t Need This Fascist Groove Thang Tour after their 1981 debut hit that began their 40-year career — begins at Daryl’s House (as in this Darylin Pawling, NY. The tour will stop in major cities including Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York City (September 27), Los Angeles (September 29), San Diego, San Francisco, and Portland, among others, before wrapping in Seattle on October 6.

“Our first trip to America as Heaven 17 was to New York in 1981; in fact, it was my first-ever trip to the USA and was a truly amazing experience. I can’t remember how on earth this came about, but we were going to play our first-ever live performance at the legendary Studio 54,” Gregory said in a press statement.

“We have, believe it or not, only ever played the States twice since then – once at a brilliant sold-out gig at The Highline Ballroom in NYC and the other at the Music Tastes Good festival in Long Beach, California, both in 2017. So, it’s certainly way past the time for Heaven 17 to finally come and tour in America and we are on our way! We know we have some amazing fans over there and we’re really excited to, at last, be able to play in front of all of them.”

Heaven 17 Tour Dates

Friday, September 16 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House

Saturday, September 17 – Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

Sunday, September 18 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

Tuesday, September 20 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

Thursday, September 22 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

Friday, September 23 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Saturday, September 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Sunday, September 25 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

Tuesday, September 27 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge

Thursday, September 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

Friday, September 30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Saturday, October 1 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Sunday, October 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

Wednesday, October 5 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Thursday, October 6 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Sarah Grant

Sarah Grant

