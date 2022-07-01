Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring Making Acting Debut in Apple TV+ Series

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring will make his acting debut in Apple TV+’s upcoming drama The Changeling, SPIN has confirmed. Herring will star alongside LaKeith Stanfield, Adina Porter and Clark Backo in the adaptation of Victor LaValle’s best-selling book of the same name.

The show is described as “a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.” Herring will portray William Wheeler, a man driven to win back his wife and children who befriends Stanfield’s Apollo, a rare book dealer.

The Changeling will be produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. No release date has been announced for the project, which was originally in production at FX in 2018. The novel won a host of awards following its 2017 publication, including the 2018 Locus Award for Horror Novel, the 2018 British Fantasy Award for Horror Novel, the 2018 World Fantasy Award for Best Novel and a place among 15 winners of the 2018 American Book Award.

Future Islands’ most recent album is 2020’s As Long As You Are (4AD). After a one-off U.S. show on July 9 at the 80-35 Festival in Des Moines, Ia., the group will embark on an extensive European tour starting Aug. 16 in Cologne, Germany. Dates are on tap through Nov. 19 in Exeter, U.K.

Jonathan Cohen

