Father John Misty’s ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ Video Might Make You Cry

Father John Misty tugs on the heartstrings as only he can in the video for his song “Buddy’s Rendezvous,” which was directed by his wife and frequent collaborator, Emma Elizabeth Tillman. In the clip, a man who has been newly released from jail attempts to reconnect with his adult daughter as he traverses the less glamorous side of Los Angeles, all while flashing back to memories of a simpler time.

 

“Although the video and the song can be considered love letters to Los Angeles, the themes are universal: disappointments, regrets, forgiveness, tenderness, perseverance and love,” Tillman says of the song, which is drawn from Father John Misty’s new Sub Pop album, Chloë and The Next 20th Century.

Complementing the video is Lana Del Rey’s cover of “Buddy’s Rendezvous,” which has been released on DSPs for the first time. The track was previously only available as a 7″ single included with the limited boxed set edition of Chloë and The Next 20th Century.

Father John Misty begins an extensive tour schedule June 26 in Greenfield, Mass. Most shows will feature support from Sub Pop labelmate Suki Waterhouse.

