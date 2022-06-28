Instagram Facebook Twitter
Fancy Hagood Teams With Kacey Musgraves on ‘Blue Dream Baby’

Track is accompanied by animated video set in outer space
Photo: Natalie Osborne

Country-tinged singer/songwriter Fancy Hagood has teamed with longtime friend Kacey Musgraves on his new single “Blue Dream Baby,” accompanied by a highly entertaining animated music video that find the two artists galavanting with real or imagined “gayliens” in outer space.

 

“Kacey and I share stuff we’ve written from time to time with each other,” Hagood says, “but it was actually her boyfriend who heard ‘Blue Dream Baby’ first. He told her about it, and later that night, she and I were texting, when she asked to hear it. To my absolute amazement, she was super into it, and the rest is history. I’m still pinching myself that I get to put out a song in the world with someone who is not only one of my favorite artists, but also one of my closest friends. It doesn’t get any more special than this.”

Hagood is an openly gay, Nashville-based artist best known for his hit 2015 single “Goodbye” and his Ariana Grande/Meghan Trainor collaboration, “Boys Like You.” He wrote “Blue Dream Baby” in tandem with Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and songwriter Alysa Vanderheym (Lady A, Blake Shelton), and has slated it to appear on his as-yet-untitled next album, the follow-up to 2021’s Southern Curiosity.

As for Musgraves, she is one of the opening acts for Adele’s long-awaited July 1-2 shows at London’s Hyde Park, and sources tell SPIN she is already hard at work on the follow-up to her 2021 album star-crossed.

