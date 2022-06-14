Instagram Facebook Twitter
Everclear
Art Alexakis’s World of Noise: Everclear at 30
Keshi
Keshi Isn’t Running Anywhere
Ann Wilson Is Still the Biggest Badass We Know

Dry Cleaning ‘Press’ on With New Single, Album

Buzzy U.K. band to release ‘Stumpwork’ on Oct. 21 through 4AD
Photo: Ben Rayner

Buzzy U.K. band Dry Cleaning is quickly following up its acclaimed 2021 4AD debut New Long Leg with the new album Stumpwork, due Oct. 21. The first single is “Don’t Press Me,” a 1:53-slice of jangly, jagged indie rock accompanied by a highly amusing animated video directed by Peter Millard.

Vocalist Florence Shaw says, “The words in the chorus came about because I was trying to write a song to sing to my own brain: ‘You are always fighting me / You are always stressing me out.’”

 

Stumpwork was recorded in rural Wales with the same team behind New Long Leg, including producer John Parish. According to a release, “imposter syndrome and anxiety was replaced by a fresh freedom and openness to explore beyond an already rangy sonic palette … a newfound confidence in their creative vision. A longer period in the studio afforded the time to experiment, improvise, play and sharpen their table tennis skills.”

Dry Cleaning has an extensive 2022 tour in progress and will play in Europe through early July before returning to North America.

Here is the track list for Stumpwork:

“Anna Calls From the Arctic”
“Kwenchy Kups”
“Gary Ashby”
“Driver’s Story”
“Hot Penny Day”
“Stumpwork”
“No Decent Shoes for Rain”
“Don’t Press Me”
“Conservative Hell”
“Liberty Log”
“Icebergs”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

Features

Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld’s Sober, Peaceful Life

Impact

Bloom Vol 18: Emotional Intelligence

you may like

more from spin

Post Malone
News

Watch Post Malone Cover Pearl Jam’s ‘Better Man’

Credit: Criss Cain
On the Record

Ann Wilson Is Still the Biggest Badass We Know

Photo: Ben Rayner
News

Dry Cleaning ‘Press’ on With New Single, Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top