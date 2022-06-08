Courtney Marie Andrews Chases ‘Satellite’ in Stunning New Video

Phoenix-bred singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews just detailed her forthcoming album, Loose Future. In anticipation of its Oct. 6 release date, Andrews shared the record’s first single, “Satellite.”

“I’ve written a lot of love songs, but there’s always a tinge of heartbreak,” Andrews says in a statement. “But ‘Satellite’ is a love song without caveats. I wanted to look forward, and fall in love with the mystery of someone. Let love in, without questioning or instigating how it might hurt me. Sonically, I wanted to go to space. This kind of love isn’t earthbound.”

Loose Future will release via Fat Possum. Andrews wrote a song every day when first crafting the record, and according to a statement, Andrews “felt ‘the sounds of summer’ flowing through her writing, and gradually collected an album’s worth of material imbued with a sense of romance, possibility, and freedom.”

The former touring member of Jimmy Eat World tapped Sam Evian to co-produce Loose Future, which was recorded at Evian’s Flying Cloud Recordings studio. Chris Bear of Grizzly Bear is credited for the album’s drums, while Bonnie Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman performed on multiple instruments.

Andrews is currently gearing up for her North American tour, which launches in August and will run through November. She received her first Grammy nod with a “Best Americana Album” nomination for her 2020 Old Flowers.

Loose Future Track List

1. Loose Future

2. Older Now

3. On The Line

4. Satellite

5. These Are The Good Old Days

6. Thinkin’ On You

7. You Do What You Want

8. Let Her Go

9. Change My Mind

10. Me & Jerry

Courtney Marie Andrews Tour Dates

Aug 26 – Olympia, WA @ South Sound Block Party

Aug 27 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

Aug 28 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center

Aug 29 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Sept 1 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

Sept 2 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Sept 3 – Evanston, IL @ Out of Space

Sept 4 – Martinsville, OH @ Nowhere Else Festival

Nov 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ White Rabbit Cabaret

Nov 3 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Nov 4 – Ferndale, MI @ The Parliament Room at Otus Supply

Nov 5 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Nov 7 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – Showcase Lounge

Nov 8 – Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East Upstairs

Nov 10 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House

Nov 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

Nov 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy

Nov 15 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Nov 16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

Nov 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Old Bar

Nov 18 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East