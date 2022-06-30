Instagram Facebook Twitter
Calvin Harris Nabs Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Snoop for New Album

Jorja Smith, 21 Savage, Busta Rhymes also set for ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’

Calvin Harris has secured a host of major guest artists for his next album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, due Aug. 5 from Columbia. According to a social media post from Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams are among the contributors to the project, which includes the previously released single “Potion” featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug.

The follow-up to the 2017 original volume of Funk Wav Bounces will also feature Jorja Smith, 21 Savage, Busta Rhymes, Charlie Puth, Tinashe, Lil Durk, Normani, Offset, Chloe Bailey, Stefflon Don, 6lack, Swae Lee and Coi LeRay, among others.

 

Several of these artists previously appeared on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, including Pharrell, Snoop, Offset and Young Thug. That project debuted at No. 2 on The Billboard 200 and boasted several hit singles, include “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean and “Feels” with Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean.

Harris has European tour dates on tap into September, including a weekly Friday residency at Ushuaia in Ibiza. For now, his only North American date comes Sept. 18 at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

