Watch Bob Dylan, Joe Walsh, Smokey Robinson Sing Happy Birthday to Brian Wilson

“To me you’re the only great pop genius in the world,” said Elton John in the first of many touching video tributes to Brian Wilson in celebration of his 80th birthday. The BeeGees’ Barry Gibb echoed John’s remark, remembering the first time he heard the Beach Boys’ “I Get Around.” “Your insights into chord changes and harmony have always been overwhelming to me,” Gibb said. “I’d love to see you again in person one day.”

Other messages were more musical. Smokey Robinson sang a quick happy birthday to his “brother.” The Eagles’ Joe Walsh serenaded him on electric guitar. As did Fleet Foxes. And at the very end, Bob Dylan also strummed him a happy birthday on acoustic guitar.

Musicians and artists from all generations and genres thanked Wilson for the gift of his music, including Carole King, John Fogerty, David Crosby (“I love your music and always have”), Jeff Bridges, Cameron Crowe, John Cusack, the Monkees’ Mickey Dolenz, John Cusack, Lyle Lovett, Don Was, Chuck D, the Brian Wilson Band, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, and Questlove.

Perhaps the most poignant message came from Wilson’s fellow Beach Boy, Al Jardine, who wished Wilson a happy birthday, saying: “Hi Brian, I’m the guy who sings on your left, Al Jardine. But just remember, you’ll always be younger than your cousin Mike. I’ll be catching up with you soon.”

Watch the full tribute below: