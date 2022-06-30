Beyoncé Unveils Renaissance Album Art

Last Monday, Beyoncé unveiled “Break My Soul,” the first single from Renaissance, her first proper solo album since 2016’s Lemonade. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the pop icon unveiled the artwork for the album.

As you can see, Beyoncé isn’t holding anything back. Perched atop a shiny, silver horse, the scantily clad singer has her eyes on something in the distance. The post is captioned with “act i,” which most observers believe means there is more than one volume of Renaissance in the offing.

Here’s what Beyoncé had to say about the meaning of the album and its accompanying art. Renaissance arrives July 29 from Columbia.

Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.