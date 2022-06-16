Beyoncé to Release Renaissance in July

Surprise! Leave it to Beyoncé to announce a new album out of thin air. About a week ago, the superstar deleted a profile picture from her Instagram account, leaving it blank for a bit. For eagle-eyed fans, that meant something was up. Their Jedi-like awareness was correct.

Titled Renaissance, the new project was announced in a tweet by Tidal and seemingly confirmed in the bio of the singer’s Instagram account late Wednesday (or early Thursday morning, depending on where you live). This is Beyoncé’s first release since 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift. If you want to go back even further, it’s her first solo album of the non-soundtrack variety since 2016’s smash Lemonade.

Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

The post says that Renaissance is “act i,” which means a slew of material could be on the way. Beyoncé has been at work on new music for some time now.

Beyoncé released the film Black Is King in 2020. In our review, we wrote that “Black Is King so compelling is its connections with Beyoncé’s actual career.”

She appeared at the 94th Academy Awards in March, performing “Be Alive.” Her last proper show was an unforgettable headlining set at Coachella in 2018, which ended up being released in 2019 as a live album and film titled Homecoming.