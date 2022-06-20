Beyoncé to Release New Single ‘Break My Soul’ Tonight

After subtly announcing that a new album was on the way last week by changing the bio on her social media platforms, Beyoncé has done the same thing today to share that a new song is on the way. At midnight EST/9 pm PST, Beyoncé will release “Break My Soul,’ the first single from her upcoming album Renaissance. That album is out on July 29.

In the bio, it simply states: “6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET.” Based on that, “Break My Soul” is likely the sixth track on Renaissance.

Beyoncé’s previous single, “Be Alive,” was released last November.

Renaissance will be Beyoncé’s first proper solo album since 2016’s Lemonade. She’s released three collaborative and live albums since then: Everything Is Love in 2018 with Jay-Z, Homecoming, a live album from her 2018 Coachella set in 2019, and The Lion King companion album, The Lion King: The Gift also in 2019.

In 2021, she became the Grammys’ all-time winning female artist when she took home the award for Best R&B Performance with The Lion King: The Gift.