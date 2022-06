Bartees Strange Announces First North American Headlining Tour

Last Friday, Bartees Strange released Farm to Table, his first album with the venerable indie label 4AD [and second overall]. Unsurprisingly, the album is great. Now, on the heels of that and a show at Los Angeles’ Getty Museum, Strange announced the dates for his first-ever headlining North American tour.

The dates, which kick off with a stop in Pittsburgh on November 3, will see him perform with Pom Pom Squad, Spring Silver and No They Hate Change.

Before that, Strange is headed to Europe for a three-week run beginning on July 1. He’ll then open for The National, Spoon, Metric and Interpol in August.

This past Friday, Strange made his in-studio late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing “Wretched.”

See the indie rocker’s full tour itinerary for 2022 below.

Bartees Strange 2022 Tour Dates

UK/EU Headline Tour

July 1 – SIX-FOURS-LES-PLAGES, FR, Ile Du Gaou

July 3 – WERCHTER, BE, Rock Werchter 2022

July 4 – COLOGNE, DE, Helios37

July 5 – HAMBURG, DE, Molotow

July 7 – BERLIN, DE, Badehaus

July 9 – MADRID, ES, Mad Cool Festival 2022

July 11 – MUNICH, DE, Milla

July 12 – FRIBOURG, CH, Festival Les Georges

July 13 – REES-HALDERN, NL, Haldern Pop Bar

July 14 – AMSTERDAM, NL, Upstairs @ Paradiso

July 16 – LEEDS, GB, Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

July 17 – MANCHESTER, GB, Night & Day Café

July 19 – CARDIFF, GB, Clwb Ifor Bach

July 20 – BRIGHTON, GB, Patterns

July 21 – LONDON, GB, Powerhaus

July 22 – SUFFOLK, GB, Latitude Festival

Supporting The National

August 7 – CALGARY, AB, Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

August 8 – BONNER, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 9 – OGDEN, UT, Ogden Amphitheater

August 10 – DILLON, CO, Dillon Amphitheater

August 13 – NORTH ADAMS, MA, MASS MoCA

Supporting Metric, Spoon and Interpol

August 26 – TORONTO, ON, Budweiser Stage

August 27 – OTTAWA, ON, National Arts Centre

August 29 – MONTREAL, QC, MTELUS

August 30 – QUEBEC, QC, Capitole de Quebec

September 1 – HALIFAX, NS, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

October 1 – COLUMBIA, MD, All Things Go Music Festival

U.S. Headline Tour

November 3 – Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Thunderbird

November 4 – Cleveland, OH, USA, Grog Shop

November 5 – Columbus, OH, USA, The Basement

November 7 – St. Paul, MN, USA, Turf Club *

November 8 – Chicago, IL, USA, Thalia Hall [In The Round] *

November 9 – Detroit, MI, USA, Loving Touch *

November 14 – Boston, MA, USA, The Sinclair #

November 28 – Houston, TX, USA, White Oak *

November 29 – Austin, TX, USA, Parish *

November 30 – Dallas, TX, USA, Deep Ellum Art Co *

December 5 – San Diego, CA, USA, Music Box *

December 6 – Los Angeles, CA, USA, Regent *

December 7 – San Francisco, CA, USA, Independent *

December 9 – Seattle, WA, USA, Neumos *

December 10 – Vancouver, BC, USA, Fox Cabaret *

December 11 – Portland, OR, USA, Doug Fir *

December 13 – Salt Lake City, UT, USA, Urban Lounge *

December 14 – Denver, CO, USA, Bluebird *

December 16 – Oklahoma City, OK, USA, Beer City Music Hall *

December 18 – Atlanta, GA, USA, Terminal West *

December 19 – Nashville, TN, USA, Basement East *

* w/ Pom Pom Squad

# w/ Pom Pom Squad, Spring Silver, No They Hate Change