Artist x Artist x Artist: The Band Camino, flor and Hastings

The Band Camino, flor and Hastings spent some time on the road together earlier this year, and boy did they get to know each other. The first leg of the tour might be over, but the friendships formed between the bands will continue for a lifetime.

Thus, for the latest edition of Artist x Artist, we had the rare opportunity to feature not two bands, but all three of the artists for our first ever Artist x Artist x Artist. Sitting at various locations around the venue before one of the shows on the tour, the bands professed their love for each other, shared stories from the road, discussed their own music (and that of each other) and generally had a grand ol’ time. They even came up with some possibilities for future ideas for each artist, all in a conversation hosted by SPIN Deputy Editor, Josh Chesler.

