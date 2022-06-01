Instagram Facebook Twitter
This is an image of Danny Boyle from Pistol about Sex PIstols.
Danny Boyle Brings Anarchy to TV
Horsegirl
Horsegirl Are the Chicago Post-Punk Trio Channeling the Power of Youth
Algernon Cadwallader
Get a Chance to Get on With It Twice: The Return of Algernon Cadwallader

Artist x Artist x Artist: The Band Camino, flor and Hastings

The three acts toured together earlier this year

The Band Camino, flor and Hastings spent some time on the road together earlier this year, and boy did they get to know each other. The first leg of the tour might be over, but the friendships formed between the bands will continue for a lifetime.

Thus, for the latest edition of Artist x Artist, we had the rare opportunity to feature not two bands, but all three of the artists for our first ever Artist x Artist x Artist. Sitting at various locations around the venue before one of the shows on the tour, the bands professed their love for each other, shared stories from the road, discussed their own music (and that of each other) and generally had a grand ol’ time. They even came up with some possibilities for future ideas for each artist, all in a conversation hosted by SPIN Deputy Editor, Josh Chesler.

 

On our previous episode of Artist x Artist, Sara Kays sat down with Alec Benjamin. Together, they discussed learning going on tour together, collaborations, and audience reactions in a post-pandemic world.

Additional episodes of Artist x Artist include conversations between Pom Pom Squad and Nada Surf, Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna and The Linda Lindas Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, Jonah Ray chatting with “Weird Al” Yankovic, Sting with Shirazee and Paris Jackson with Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, here.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 18: Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Mark Tremonti’s Sinatra Covers Album Was Written in the Stars

Impact

Bloom Vol 17: Just a Thought

Interviews

Into The Void: Hot Water Music’s Enduring Punk Presence

you may like

more from spin

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc.
News

Phil Lesh, Wilco Uniting as PHILCO at Sacred Rose Festival

The Rolling Stones
News

The Rolling Stones Perform 1966’s ‘Out of Time’ for the First Time Live

Horsegirl
All Eyes On

Horsegirl Are the Chicago Post-Punk Trio Channeling the Power of Youth

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top