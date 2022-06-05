Instagram Facebook Twitter
Erin Rae 2022
15 Minute Live Performances: Erin Rae
Elvis Presley
The 100 Greatest Rock Stars Since That Was A Thing
Foals
Foals’ Yannis Philippakis Breaks Down Every Song on Life Is Yours

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Colin Hay of Men at Work

Credit: Paul Mobley Studio

Name  Colin Hay

Best known for  My recipe for Brussel sprouts.

Current city Los Angeles.

Really want to be  In Melbourne. Haven’t been there since the pandemic. Craving driving down the Great Ocean Road, and swimming in those mighty waters.

Excited about  New album Now And The Evermore (March 18) and my current solo acoustic tour, across the US.

My current music collection has a lot of Blues. BB King, Albert King, all the kings.

And a little bit of  This and that.

You wouldn’t expect me to listen to  I wouldn’t presume to know what you expect me to listen to.

Preferred format I stream music as it’s so damn convenient.

 

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without

1
Court and Spark,Joni Mitchell

 

I simply love the way it makes me feel. A sense of yearning and beauty. This album always takes me back to when I could only dream of what was to come.

2
Rubber Soul, The Beatles

 

This was, to my mind, when the songwriting sprang forward in leaps and bounds. It was bubbling over. And, they used acoustic guitars as part of the rhythm sound, which was brilliant. One could go on and on, but it’s when their genius was still in adolescent ascension.

3
Dirt Floor,  Chris Whitley 

 

Achingly beautiful singing and guitar playing, and every song’s a winner. Coincided with my move to the United States. Listened to it over and over and over…

4
King of the Blues (Compilation Album), B.B. King

 

No one plays a note like him. Totally his sound. If I was on a desert island, I could spend a whole lifetime learning from this master, and still be scratching the surface.

5
Finest Hour, Antonio Carlos Jobim

 

 

Beautiful songs and arrangements. Again, if you’re marooned on a desert island, there is a lifetime’s worth of chords to learn. Also, while listening to this music, you could pretend you’re in a James Bond movie, and there by choice.

 

Liza Lentini

