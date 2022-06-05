5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Colin Hay of Men at Work

Name Colin Hay

Best known for My recipe for Brussel sprouts.

Current city Los Angeles.

Really want to be In Melbourne. Haven’t been there since the pandemic. Craving driving down the Great Ocean Road, and swimming in those mighty waters.

Excited about New album Now And The Evermore (March 18) and my current solo acoustic tour, across the US.

My current music collection has a lot of Blues. BB King, Albert King, all the kings.

And a little bit of This and that.

You wouldn’t expect me to listen to I wouldn’t presume to know what you expect me to listen to.

Preferred format I stream music as it’s so damn convenient.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without

1

Court and Spark,Joni Mitchell

I simply love the way it makes me feel. A sense of yearning and beauty. This album always takes me back to when I could only dream of what was to come.

2

Rubber Soul, The Beatles

This was, to my mind, when the songwriting sprang forward in leaps and bounds. It was bubbling over. And, they used acoustic guitars as part of the rhythm sound, which was brilliant. One could go on and on, but it’s when their genius was still in adolescent ascension.

3

Dirt Floor, Chris Whitley

Achingly beautiful singing and guitar playing, and every song’s a winner. Coincided with my move to the United States. Listened to it over and over and over…

4

King of the Blues (Compilation Album), B.B. King

No one plays a note like him. Totally his sound. If I was on a desert island, I could spend a whole lifetime learning from this master, and still be scratching the surface.

5

Finest Hour, Antonio Carlos Jobim

Beautiful songs and arrangements. Again, if you’re marooned on a desert island, there is a lifetime’s worth of chords to learn. Also, while listening to this music, you could pretend you’re in a James Bond movie, and there by choice.