Instagram Facebook Twitter
Erin Rae 2022
15 Minute Live Performances: Erin Rae
Elvis Presley
The 100 Greatest Rock Stars Since That Was A Thing
Foals
Foals’ Yannis Philippakis Breaks Down Every Song on Life Is Yours

15 Minute Live Performances: Erin Rae

Erin Rae 2022
(Credit: Bree Fish)

Erin Rae is one of our favorite artists to emerge in the past year. The singer-songwriter is one of Nashville’s finest rising talents. Her breakthrough album, Lighten Up, produced by Jonathan Wilson, is shaping the latest generation of cosmic country.

Earlier this year, we spoke with the 31-year-old and she explained to us how everything came together, from a creative and mental wellness place. “I think I have realized in the last couple of years, I was born with a certain set of anxious tendencies. Kind of an overactive, maybe hypervigilant mind. But then I also got to learn that I can sing, and that has always provided a soothing antidote to my brain.”

In her 15 Minute Live Performance, she showcases her earnest songwriting and her outstanding ability to connect through live performance.

Here’s the setlist:

1. California Belongs To You
2. Cosmic Sigh
3. Modern Woman
4. Four Strong Winds [Ian Tyson cover]

In our last session, we featured singer-songwriter WYATT. Born Wyatt Sanders, the guy does it all, literally. He’s a songwriter, producer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist who can dazzle with the best of them. Other artists who have dazzled during our 15-minute sets include Robert Finley, Neal Francis UPSAHL, John R. Miller, Cedric Burnside and the Grammy-nominated ensemble Cha Wa. You can watch all of the previous episodes here.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

Features

Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld’s Sober, Peaceful Life

you may like

more from spin

Erin Rae 2022
15 Minute Live Performances

15 Minute Live Performances: Erin Rae

motley crue
News

Motley Crue Jams With MGK at Stadium Tour Kickoff in Atlanta

Justin Bieber
News

Justin Bieber Postpones North American Tour Due to Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top