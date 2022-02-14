The 40 Best Emo Love Songs

While emo music might be most associated with sadness and heartbreak, those lovelorn artists couldn’t have written such songs without experiencing some serious romantic highs.

Since it’s Valentine’s Day, we wanted to focus on the good parts of love more than the bad — although there’s still some unhappiness and resentment mixed in. (I mean, it is still emo after all.) SPIN’s writers spanned decades, waves and numerous albums looking for the top emo love songs, and now we’ve gathered them all here to save you the work.

And yes, we know “emo” is just as broad a term as “love song” — you may also describe some of these acts as pop-punk or post-hardcore or even heart-on-sleeve indie-rock. But all of these bangers branch off the same family tree. From trailblazers like The Get Up Kids and Sunny Day Real Estate to torch-carriers like Say Anything and Paramore, we look back on some of the best emo love songs to celebrate your relationship — or lack thereof — this time of year.

40. Modern Baseball – “Apartment”

MoBo had plenty of love songs — most dealt with unrequited love, pining after someone and the pains of being rejected or longing from a distance. But “Apartment” feels like the most relatable one: walking narrow sidewalks with your friends to an apartment where you meet someone new over party games, and at the end of the night you don’t even want to fall asleep because you’d rather be awake thinking of that person. And unlike the agonizing drama or even anger of numerous love songs in this genre, “Apartment” is almost quaint in its affection, leaving the listener smiling at the meet-cute. It’s a sweet story couples tell their kids about how they met — still arguing over whether the other person cheated at the game — and it ends with Jake Ewald’s protagonist finally mustering up the courage to ask, over an unresolved note, if they want to hang out tonight and make dinner or something. – Brendan Menapace

39. Alkaline Trio – “Enjoy Your Day”

Alright, so this one is admittedly more of a heartbreak song than a romantic one, but it’s also pretty much the quintessential emo Valentine’s Day song that isn’t The Get Up Kids’ “Valentine.” While Matt Skiba sings most of Alkaline Trio’s biggest hits, Dan Andriano takes the lead on this acoustic Goddamnit track, which stands out as one of their most lovestruck. In roughly 12 lines (although the last four are repeated), “Enjoy Your Day” captures the tragedy and glimmer of positivity that exists in every heartbreak. A lot of Alkaline Trio’s songs sound “authentic,” but this one drags the listener right into Andriano’s misery with him — but in a good way. – Josh Chesler

38. The Menzingers – “After the Party”

The Menzingers’ brand of boozy punk makes for a special kind of romance, and “After The Party” is their lightning-in-a-bottle encapsulation of it. Frontman Greg Barnett challenged himself to write a song comprised more of images than simple words, and the result feels just as euphoric as being in love. Mornings drinking coffee and listening to music, or examining the knick-knacks in your lover’s bedroom, are just as vital as the drunken rooftop nights. It’s all tied together with this perfect, straightforward chorus couplet: “Everybody wants to get famous / But you just wanna dance in a basement.” – Mia Hughes

37. Panic! At the Disco – “Northern Downpour”

This cult classic is rooted in some elusive emo mythology. Fans passionately ‘shipped vocalist Brendon Urie with Panic!’s then-guitarist Ryan Ross, and their beautiful harmonies here had them further convinced. The lyrics read like poetry in a love letter and ended up taking form in many tattoos: “​​I know the world’s a broken bone / But melt your headaches, call it home.” Despite being more of a deep-cut, it’s the second biggest track off the folky Pretty. Odd., and with good reason. It grows more hypnotic as the two voices meld together, repeating a simple, bittersweet incantation: “Sugarcane in the easy mornin’ / Weathervanes my one and lonely.” – Danielle Chelosky

36. Braid – “Collect From Clark Kent”

Even Superman needs a little love sometimes. Midwest ‘90s heroes Braid put on the cape for “Collect From Clark Kent,” a song just as fun as it is touching. Their trademark frenetic, mathy energy is the backdrop for vocalist Bob Nanna’s plea to his own Lois Lane. “I’m on the corner of cough and cold, and I’m a lovestruck lost soul,” he confesses, utilizing wordplay that made him one of the era’s most distinctive lyricists. The song barrels towards its payoff, the breakdown where Nanna promises: “Once in your arms, we’ll rise above the ground […] I’m never coming down.” – M.H.

35. Relient K – “Be My Escape”

The “you” lines in “Be My Escape” are just vague enough that kids in conservative households could realistically tell their parents that it’s about God (which it might actually be), while others could pair an in-the-flesh counterpart to vocalist Matt Thiessen’s titular plea. “Be My Escape” relies on that classic Springsteenian theme of leaving this town and this unfilling life, grabbing hold of your partner (or, maybe, your faith), and finally hitting the metaphorical gas pedal. Musically, it relies on the jangly riffs, tempo changes, and layered guitars written into the emo playbook by the genre’s Founding Fathers, with just enough piano to fit in among the band’s contemporaries on the Christian circuit. – B.M.

34. Don Martin Three – “Transistor”

Love in emo music is most often felt in the delivery — “I love you” is a more memorable lyric when you’re screaming it at the top of your lungs as the band sounds like they jumped off a mountain. Don Martin Three’s “Transistor” feels like a nosedive off that mountain. The short-lived ‘90s trio warm up with typical, jittery emo drum hits and melodic guitar until singer Colin McCann jumps headfirst into the void and drags the band with him in his admission that yes, it’s true, he’s in love. The cryptic lyrics of “Transistor,” like love itself, aren’t clearly defined. But you absolutely feel it. – Brady Gerber

33. The Ataris – “Takeoffs and Landings”

The Ataris’ 2003 album, So Long, Astoria, zeroed in on teenage nostalgia long before the record itself became a critical part of teenage emo nostalgia. Snuggled up amongst songs of longing for their own rapidly vanishing youth is “Takeoffs and Landings,” a pop-punk classic jam-packed with more air travel similes than teens with badly dyed hair at, well, an Ataris show. The lyrics tell the tale of kissing your long-distance love goodbye before those pesky miles get in the way again and you’re back to sad lyrics in your AIM away messages. Years later, that feeling of homesickness still hits. – Laura Marie Braun

32. Turnover – “Dizzy on The Comedown”

It might actually be illegal to discuss emo love songs without mentioning Peripheral Vision, Turnover’s second album. Though more preoccupied with heartbreak, “Dizzy On The Comedown,” the record’s biggest track, follows the beginning of a romance: “I want to know about you / I’m spinning all around you.” Immersed in a fuzzy, rose-tinted atmosphere, it describes the delirium of lust — and how the feeling of falling in love is not too different from the feeling of intoxication. The song itself is just as addicting. – D.C.

31. Bright Eyes – “Pull My Hair”

Look, this entire list probably could’ve been composed of Bright Eyes (or Dashboard Confessional) songs. Conor Oberst figured out a seemingly impossible number of ways to write and sing about love, lust, heartbreak, and everything in between. On “Pull My Hair,” the 18-year-old songwriter already sounds wise beyond his age, singing about the possibility of reigniting the bedroom spark with his seemingly long-term lover. There’s no shortage of songs about sex (hell, one could argue that most songs are in one way or another), but significantly fewer are self-aware enough to compare sex to a song and not come off as cringeworthy or self-aggrandizing. – J.C.

30. Head Automatica – “Beating Heart Baby”

Fronted by Glassjaw’s Daryl Palumbo, Head Automatica perfectly toed the line of that 2000s indie-sleaze-meets-Britpop sound — and it paid off. Besides being a staple of every dance party of the era, 2004’s “Beating Heart Baby” was an instant crossover classic for scenesters and emo kids alike. The simple lyrics meant everyone could sing along, and the pressing question of “Baby, is this love for real?” opened the door for dance floor makeout sessions everywhere. Between Palumbo’s era-defining vocals and a drum track that actually does get hearts racing, the song remains no less infectious. – L.M.B.

29. The Get Up Kids – “Valentine”

I drove an ‘88 Datsun Maxima in high school — a light blue, rear-wheel-drive, four-door sedan with an inline-six. I made endless mixtapes for that car, cassettes that would last the entirety of the drive from my parents’ house to my girlfriend’s place outside the city. The songs were sequenced just right, placed in order of emotional resonance, taking me on a journey from the outer regions of my teen angst to the center of my desire for love. “Valentine” by The Get Up Kids was the core of that feeling. A perfect snapshot of the way any distance, emotional or physical, feels oceanic in scope — feeling the longing of a lover lost over a vast separation and the contortions we will put ourselves through in a desperate bid to hold on for just one more second. The constants aren’t so constant anymore. – Niko Stratis

28. Bring Me the Horizon – “Deathbeds”

By 2011, Bring Me The Horizon decided to throw metalcore out on the treelawn to follow pursuits more nuanced and textured. On 2013’s Sempiternal, BMTH nudged toward atmospheric, electronic vistas, with “Deathbeds” being the sonic/psychic summit. The majestic fatalism sounds like a chrome-plated 4AD band; the lyrics (“I watch you like a hawk / I watch you like I’m going to tear you from limb to limb”; “The waves will pull us under / Tides will bring me back to you”) feel as if Sylvia Plath couldn’t decide between poetry or stalking. Sykes’ then-muse Hannah Snowdon supplies the backing vocals: Their marriage lasted only a year, thereby establishing this track as peak emo melancholy. – Jason Pettigrew

27. Cartel – “Honestly”

Cartel’s debut single, “Honestly,” hones in on a classic emo vibe: being jealous when your past fling decides to date someone else and resolving to win them back: “You’re part of the reason I’m so set on the rest of my life / Being a part of you,” Will Pugh sings over a choppy riff, building to a scream-along lyrics. The song, which appeared in the 2006 romantic comedy John Tucker Must Die, was paired with a music video that now serves an ode to the early aughts of online dating, featuring Myspace-esque backdrops and selfies galore. – Nina Braca

26. New Found Glory – “Hit or Miss”

We’ve all been there. You’re seeing someone, but you’re not entirely sure how it’s going to play out in the long run. Maybe you’re not ready to commit, or maybe you’re thinking about moving on from someone. But within all of that uncertainty, you’re left with the concern that you might’ve just blown a really good thing. Have you waited too long to see (or text) them? It’s the age-old question — and the chorus of the first song that many of us ever heard from New Found Glory. – J.C.

25. Basement – “Oversized”

The DNA of British quintet Basement feels more post-grunge and nascent shoegaze than most of the stuff found on the hard drives of former Brand New fans. However, they were able to connect with some denizens of “the Scene” on their Stateside tours. This track from 2016’s Promise Everything is about how difficult it can be to reveal your true self to someone you adore. Frontman Andrew Fisher captures that essence with a lyric relatable to every heart (“I’m with you when I’m by myself / At least I feel like it’s true / With a little help / And can you tell / My heart beats faster when you speak”), with some references to the pain of long-distance love. Because acknowledging you have a problem is the first step to reconciling, well, just about anything… – J.P.

24. Cursive – “The Recluse”

“The Recluse,” from Cursive’s 2003 concept album, The Ugly Organ, is equal parts drama and self-indulgence. The song’s main character is fictional, but the lyrics feel disarmingly personal, as singer Tim Kasher zeroes on the high and lows of infatuation. Our protagonist spells out his intense feelings