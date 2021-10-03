Wolfgang Van Halen and his band Mammoth WVH have been playing support for Guns N’ Roses since their tour launched in late July. Last night, GNR brought out Wolfgang to perform their set closer “Paradise City” during a show at Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida.

“Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fuckin’ cool. You don’t understand — we’re talking legacy!” Axl Rose exclaimed, referring to Wolfgang’s legendary dad, the late great Eddie Van Halen.

Wolfgang took on guitar duty while also singing backup with Slash and Duff McKagan. GNR shared images from the performance on Twitter, writing: “Paradise City with @WolfVanHalen. Thanks for a great Fn night!” Wolfgang shared posts from the show too, using captions like “Yeah, this actually happened” and “What a night!”

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen perform “Paradise City” with Guns N’ Roses below.

This wasn’t the first time GNR brought out a special guest during their final song of the night. During their headlining set at BottleRock, Dave Grohl joined the band for “Paradise City.” The festival pulled the plug halfway through the performance due to curfew, but that didn’t stop the rockers from giving it their all until the very end.