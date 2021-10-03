Watch Brandi Carlile Sing ‘Again Today’ With Pearl Jam

Brandi Carlile has had quite the week. The big news, obviously, is that her terrific new album, In These Silent Days, is out now. On Sunday, she performed “Better Man” with Pearl Jam at Ohana Festival, and on Saturday night on the second night of the festival’s Encore Weekend, the band returned the favor.

Calling Carlile up to the stage again, this time Pearl Jam tackled one of her songs, “Again Today.” Previously at their first show at Seattle’s Safeco Field in 2018, they brought Carlile up to perform it. “Again Today” originally featured on 2007’s The Story was covered by Pearl Jam on the 2017 covers album Cover Stories.

Check it out below.

Carlile wasn’t the only guest during Pearl Jam’s set. For the finale, the band brought up every person who performed on Saturday for a set closer “Rockin’ in the Free World,” which also featured Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker and Brandi Carlile on vocals. Other people who didn’t perform but were invited on stage were surfing legend Kelly Slater, actor Tim Robbins, tennis icon John McEnroe and Patty Smyth. Chad Smith, who appeared with NHC and Andrew Watt, joined as well.

