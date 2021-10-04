SPIN Presents Lipps Service With Nathan Willett From Cold War Kids

On this week’s episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps spoke with Cold War Kids singer Nathan Willett. The Long Beach natives have a new album out now and Lipps spoke with Willett about New Age Norms 3, how Cold War Kids had to pivot during the pandemic, and how they managed to create during the unrest. They also discussed the band’s early tours, Willett’s favorite albums of all time, and much more.

Every week, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you consume podcasts (Apple, Spotify, etc.), and you can listen to the full episode with Nathan Willett below.