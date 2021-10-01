News \

Liam Gallagher Announces Third Solo Record C’mon You Know

Ex-Oasis singer will return to the site of the band's biggest conquest, Knebworth, in 2022

Marisa Whitaker |October 1, 2021 - 12:19 pm
Music Fans Attend TRNSMT Festival In Glasgow
CREDIT:Jeff J Mitchell / Staff via Getty

