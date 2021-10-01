Liam Gallagher Announces Third Solo Record C’mon You Know

Liam Gallagher posted on Twitter that his latest solo studio album is on the way. Titled C’mon You Know is slated for release May 27, 2022.

This marks the Oasis co-founder’s third solo album, and fans can now pre-order physical bundles, some including a vinyl book pack, on Gallagher’s website. The record will be available on CD and vinyl. The cover is laden with a mob of fans, with Gallagher right in the middle of them. Classic Liam.

Gallagher also announced that he’s returning to Knebworth on June 4, 2022 for the first time as a solo artist, which coincides of the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ monumental performances at the venue. He is offering an access pass for exclusive presale tickets to the show, also on his website. The offer ends at 3 p.m. on October 6, and the presale access codes will be emailed to you at 4 p.m. the same day.

C’mon You Know follows Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged and Acoustic Sessions releases in 2020, his second solo record Why Me? Why Not in 2019 and 2017’s debut, As You Were. Along with announcing his newest record, Gallagher takes to Twitter often, and was one of the artists that paid tribute to the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts on social media. If you like Manchester City, you know he’s got some thoughts about them this season as well.

This summer, Oasis announced their upcoming 1996 Knebworth concert documentary. The Gallagher brothers executively produced the doc that memorializes the 250,000 attendee event. That is out now.