Kacey Musgraves Channels Jenny Gump in SNL Performance

Kacey Musgraves was the musical guest during the Season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live last night, and her performances were just as vulnerable as the songs that make up her latest album star-crossed. For her first selection, “justified,” the singer-songwriter bared it all. Literally. Channeling Jenny Gump, Musgraves recreated the iconic Forrest Gump scene where Robin Wright’s character sits on a stool and plays acoustic guitar nude by doing the exact same thing (with the addition of a pair of cowboy boots).

During her second song, “camera roll,” the country star forlornly paced around the stage barefoot in ripped up jeans and a cropped flannel shirt.

Watch both performances and see Musgraves pay homage to Jenny via Twitter below.

pic.twitter.com/Mj8nG5oUtp — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 3, 2021

Owen Wilson was the host of SNL’s Season 47 premiere. Next week, Kim Kardashian West is set to make her hosting debut with Halsey making her fourth appearance as music guest. On Oct. 16, Rami Malek will take the hosting reins with Young Thug performing, and on Oct. 23 former SNL cast member and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis will be the host, with Brandi Carlile making her SNL debut.

Kacey Musgraves plans to hit the road on a U.S. tour early next year. See the full list of dates here.