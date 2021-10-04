Billie Eilish Will Be Glastonbury’s Youngest Solo Headliner

Billie Eilish is set to be Glastonbury festival’s youngest solo headliner ever, at just 19 years old. Following two years of festival cancellations due to COVID, she is the first confirmed headliner for this year.

“This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!” organizer Emily Eavis said. Glastonbury is scheduled for a five-night run of concerts from Wednesday, June 22 to Sunday, June 26 in 2022. Eilish will perform at the Pyramid Stage on Friday night.

Eilish revealed her booking at Glastonbury on her Instagram story today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Eavis (@emily_eavis)

It’s been a busy year for Eilish, as she released her second solo record Happier Than Ever, followed by a string of appearances, music videos, and performances. SPIN covered her animated video for “Oxytocin” off the record.

Her dark and dreamy debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in 2019. Eilish is currently 19, but with her birthday on December 18, she will be 20 when she performs at Glastonbury next June.

In her most recent performance at Austin City Limits during the fest’s first weekend, she stunned the crowd with her slamming statement against Texas’ new abortion laws. As the state notoriously banned abortions at six weeks of pregnancy last month, she initially did not want to perform the festival in the capital of Texas.

“But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fuckin’ victims, and you deserve everything in the world,” Eilish said. “And we need to tell them to shut the fuck up. My body, my fucking choice!”