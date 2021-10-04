Arca Teams Up With Sia on ‘Born Yesterday’

Arca dropped the first single “Born Yesterday” featuring Sia off her forthcoming follow-up to her Grammy-nominated record KiCk i. KICK ii is out October 5 via XL Recordings.

Born Alejandra Ghersi Rodriguez, Arca is alien-bikini-clad as she sways and dances in a dark room. The electro beats hitting along with Arca and Sia’s pop-struck harmonies make for a futuristic, paranormal love song: “I wasn’t born yesterday / And I am not your baby anymore.”

The Venezuelan artist had a busy last week, as KiCk i received a Latin Grammy nomination for “Best Alternative Music Album,” and she released her long-teased “Incendio.” Check out the track below.

Arca’s vast pop talent has thrived among her work with various artists, including producing for Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, and FKA twigs, among others. She has also dabbled in fashion events, composing for Dior and Acne shows, and modeling herself for Bottega Venetta, Calvin Klein, and Loewe.

KICK ii will be a 12-track record of all new and original Arca productions. Arca brought in a string of collaborators to help on the album, including Cardopusher, Boys Noize, Mica Levi, Jenius Level, Wondagurl, Cubeatz, and of course, Sia. KICK ii is available for preorder on Arca’s website.

KICK ii Track List:

1. Doña

2. Prada

3. Rakata

4. Tiro

5. Luna Llena

6. Lethargy

7. Araña

8. Femme

9. Muñecas

10. Confianza

11. Born Yesterday ft. Sia

12. Andro