A Day in the Life of…Yung Bae

If you somehow haven’t heard of Yung Bae, you’d be one of the billions (two billion, and counting) who hasn’t experienced his 2019 get-up-and-dance runaway hit “Bad Boy.” “Growing up in Portland,” he tells us, “I was always attending concerts…so I was very interested in anything that the scene had to offer.” Music was only a hobby until his 2014 debut Bae. “The biggest takeaway I had from Portland was just how diverse and welcoming the scene there is,” he says.

This August he released the ultimate sunshiny feel-good track “Silver and Gold” (featuring Sam Fischer and Pink Sweat$), with its purely joyful backup horns and claps. “The way I’ve been explaining it is…it’s as if Motown were to meet late ‘70s disco era,” he says. “I love the happiness that most Motown offers and pairing that with the contrast of up-tempo disco became my goal for the album!”

Having a bad day? Yung Bae is your elixir. He’ll be touring this fall, so be sure to check his site for details.

Date August 30, 2021

Time I woke up I try to wake up by 10:00 a.m. or so every day, but I can’t lie…I woke up at noon the day these were filmed.

Every day starts with I’ll typically wake up and make some coffee. While I’m doing this it’s usually the time I’ll clean up whatever mess my cats got into the night before. It’s always a surprise to see what they broke overnight.

Breakfast consists of Trix, baby!! Always has been and always will. That’s it.

To get going I always In the morning I love to throw on some old Exotica album or lounge music while I get ready and that always gets me ready for the day. It’s what I’ve been listening to the most as I’ve been writing this next album.

I don’t feel dressed without CONVERSE. It’s my go-to shoe all the time and it’s a must for me. Although I was given Gucci sandals one for a photoshoot, if they weren’t taken away from me after I’d probably wear those, too.

Before I start working I have to make sure I have coffee and wherever I’m working needs to have good natural light. Without that I always struggle to work.

Currently working on My upcoming album and tons of collaborations with friends and other musicians! Lots more music coming very soon… The next few releases are ones I’m super excited about.

But I’d really love to be Building this new LEGO Seinfeld set I just got. I’m changing my tour rider to just LEGO sets.

Book I’m reading Loving Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am by Julia Cooke right now.

I don’t know how anyone ever Could willingly listen to Nickelback.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Livin’ on the Fault Line by The Doobie Brothers!

The perfect midday consists of A power nap would be the best way for me to spend midday. But if not, I love to get more coffee around then and start working!

To help get through the day I need Coffee. Lots of coffee. And sunlight. Plus more coffee.

Not a day goes by without speaking to My manager! At this point, I think we’re joined at the hip. My mom would hold that title otherwise. Love you, Mom.

My daydreams consist of I always have daydreams that my cats and I are just hanging in the park on a blanket and having a lovely picnic together.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world My perfect day is honestly just sitting on the couch making music or playing games and being lazy.

I’ll always fight for I will always stand by the statement that Will Smith is the greatest rapper alive. And that Kindergarten Cop is the greatest movie ever made.

Currently in love with I’m really in love with buying plants lately! Been having a ton of fun learning about how to take care of different kinds.

Hoping to make time to watch I really want to finally watch Attack on Titan! Everyone keeps telling me to catch up so now may be the time.

By my bedside I always have A framed picture of me and my cat Alvin 🙂

To help get through the night I need to have rain sounds or a fan on in the background making noise or I can’t sleep at all.

Bedtime Lately I’ve been on my 4:00 a.m. bedtime again. But ideally I love to be in bed by 1:00 -2:00 a.m. at the latest. The process of making this album has my schedule all messed up. Touring is about to start, too. So, who knows.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always I always wonder which cereal I’ll have. But ultimately we all know I’m gonna have Trix.