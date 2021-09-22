Watch the Rolling Stones’ New ‘Living In The Heart Of Love’ Video in Paris

The Rolling Stones dropped the video for the previously unreleased song, “Living In The Heart Of Love.” The song premiered on August 19 and is the first of nine tracks featured on the 40th-anniversary edition of Tattoo You.

The track is reminiscent of the piping hot ’80s world the Stones unleashed in “Little T&A” and “Neighbours” off the original record. As many of the tracks off Tattoo You were refurbished from recording sessions in the ’70s, “Living In The Heart Of Love” also encompasses the bluesy mystique of their 1980 album, Emotional Rescue.

The accompanying black-and-white video for the track was shot in Paris and directed by Charles Mehling. Starring Marguerite Thiam and Nailia Harzoune, the two take off on bikes for a night of drinking and smoking in the City of Lights. They watch Stones concert videos on a laptop in a friend’s apartment, with prominent shots of the late Charlie Watts.

The song will be included in the deluxe editions of the multi-format restored release of Tattoo You, out October 22. Fans can pre-order the Tattoo You packages on the band’s website.

This marks the first music video released since the recent death of the beloved Stones’ drummer, Charlie Watts. See our coverage on Watts’ best 10 Rolling Stones songs, and all of the artists that paid tribute to the legend on social media.