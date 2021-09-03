Watch Super Furry Animals’ YouTube Special for Rings Around The World

For one night only, Super Furry Animals will launch SFA TV to mark the 20th anniversary reissue of Rings Around The World.

The pop-up television station celebrates the John Cale and Paul McCartney-featured record. Fans can watch the premiere of The Making of Rings Around The World short film at 8 p.m. BST on September 2 on the group’s YouTube channel. A restored “Receptacle For The Respectable” video will also premiere at 8:20 p.m. preceding a Rings Around The World TV special by the Welsh Music Podcast at 8:25 p.m.

Rings Around The World is one of SFA’s classic records. They completed a portion of the album at Bearsville Studios in Woodstock, New York. The sessions began after the band was stranded roadside by a couple driving team following a club tour, and “the following weeks featured baby bears, fireflies, and paranoid, Blair Witch Project-reminiscent Forest walks.”

The digital event also brings in the band’s first non-fungible token release of four 3D animations that reimagine the original skull album cover, including a 2 LP vinyl, CD, 3 x disc expanded CD, and digital formats of the album, out on September 3.

The new sleeve design will be released in editions of between one iridescent version (starting bids -£1000, or approximately $1,385.60) to 100 copies. If you’re in Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, or New York, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it animations will appear on digital billboards.

Information on pricing and availability of the NFT release can be found on this website or the band’s social media channels.