MTV VMAs 2021: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform ‘good 4 u’

Already the winner of the Push Performance, Olivia Rodrigo made her VMAs debut with a performance of “good 4 u.”

She entered the stage in grand fashion, coming from the sky before launching into her pop punk-infused song.

Watch her entrance below.

It's @Olivia_Rodrigo's debut #VMAs performance, and boy, does she know how to make an entrance! 😍 pic.twitter.com/tJvR8jNeHC — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) September 13, 2021

Rodrigo was accompanied by a slew of backing dancers (all wearing masks) as confetti dropped from the Barclays Center’s ceiling.

Earlier this year, we spoke with Rodrigo about her instant success, but all wasn’t well for the emerging star. She was called out by Courtney Love for allegedly ripping off the Live Through This cover on her debut album, Sour. You can read our review of that album here.