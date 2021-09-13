Upsahl Announces Lady Jesus Album, Concert Event

Taylor Cameron Upsahl (A.K.A. Upsahl) is only 22, but she’s co-written some of the buzziest songs in pop, including “Good in Bed” for Dua Lipa and “Boyshit” for Madison Beer. Now, the Phoenix, Arizona-native is releasing her own debut indie-pop album, Lady Jesus, which arrives October 8 via Arista Records.

In 2020, Upsahl released her first EP, Young Life Crisis. You also might have heard her song “Drugs” on TikTok. During the pandemic, it went viral and was used in more than 2 million videos.

“Lady Jesus is an energy — a way of life,” Upsahl said in a statement. “Lady Jesus is unbothered, fiercely independent, and generally, a badass. Lady Jesus can be dressed to the nines, the life of the party, or can be chilling in sweatpants, hanging with friends. Lady Jesus can be anybody.”

In celebration of the record, she will host an event for its release including a front-to-back performance of the album on October 7 at the Pico Union Project in Los Angeles. Fans can tune into the event via a live stream on her YouTube channel.

Upsahl is set to perform her first-ever headline concert at the Courtyard Theatre in London on October 12, and another at Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco on November 30. The singer is also opening for Olivia O’Brien on a fall U.S. tour.

Upsahl Tour Dates

*Headlining date

10.12 – London, UK – Courtyard Theatre*

11.2 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

11.3 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

11.5 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11.7 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

11.9 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

11.11 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

11.13 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

11.14 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

11.16 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11.17 – Boston, MA – Royale

11.19 – Washington DC – Fillmore

11.20 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

11.23 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

11.24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex – Grand Room

11.26 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

11.27 – Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore

11.28 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11.30—San Francisco, CA—Rickshaw Stop*