Ty Segall’s New ‘Harmonizer’ Video Features a Singing Potato and Sex Doll
Garage-rock artist embarks on North American tour this month
Psychedelic rocker Ty Segall went full-kook with the music video for the title track from his new album, Harmonizer. It follows the similarly trippy video for his last single, “Feel Good.”
In the video, a potato sings in a microphone next to an egg, an apple, a hammer, and a cactus appear on top of a white, wooden cube. A mustached man gives himself a haircut and a sex doll is fed mashed potatoes with gravy. It all forms a strange harmony — all these objects piled around the white cube — that collides with masked people smashing the objects in a way that mirrors the unnerving, thrashing rush of electronic sounds.
Segall surprise-released Harmonizer digitally in August. The physical release is set for October. The album features musician, Denée — who co-wrote two tracks — and the Freedom Band. Segall and the Freedom Band began their North American tour this month.
Ty Segall & Freedom Band Tour Dates
Mon. Sep. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Tue. Sep. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Wed. Sep. 15 – Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library
Thu. Sep. 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
Sat. Sep. 18 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater
Fri. Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Fri. Nov. 12 – Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
Mon. Dec. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Tue. Dec. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Wed. Dec. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Thu. Dec. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Fri. Dec. 31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Mon. Jan. 31 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
Tue. Feb. 1 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 4 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Sun. Feb. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
Tue. Feb. 8 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu
Wed. Feb. 9 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slo Brewing Co.
Tue. June 14 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Sun. June 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall
Wed. June 22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
Thu. June 23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
Fri. June 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. June 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Mon. June 27 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. June 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sat. July 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom
Mon. July 4 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Tue. July 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall