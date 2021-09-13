Ty Segall’s New ‘Harmonizer’ Video Features a Singing Potato and Sex Doll

Psychedelic rocker Ty Segall went full-kook with the music video for the title track from his new album, Harmonizer. It follows the similarly trippy video for his last single, “Feel Good.”

In the video, a potato sings in a microphone next to an egg, an apple, a hammer, and a cactus appear on top of a white, wooden cube. A mustached man gives himself a haircut and a sex doll is fed mashed potatoes with gravy. It all forms a strange harmony — all these objects piled around the white cube — that collides with masked people smashing the objects in a way that mirrors the unnerving, thrashing rush of electronic sounds.

Segall surprise-released Harmonizer digitally in August. The physical release is set for October. The album features musician, Denée — who co-wrote two tracks — and the Freedom Band. Segall and the Freedom Band began their North American tour this month.

Ty Segall & Freedom Band Tour Dates



Mon. Sep. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Tue. Sep. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Wed. Sep. 15 – Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library

Thu. Sep. 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

Sat. Sep. 18 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater

Fri. Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Fri. Nov. 12 – Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

Mon. Dec. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Tue. Dec. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Wed. Dec. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Thu. Dec. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Fri. Dec. 31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Mon. Jan. 31 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

Tue. Feb. 1 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 4 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sun. Feb. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

Tue. Feb. 8 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu

Wed. Feb. 9 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slo Brewing Co.

Tue. June 14 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Sun. June 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall

Wed. June 22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Thu. June 23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

Fri. June 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. June 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Mon. June 27 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. June 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sat. July 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom

Mon. July 4 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Tue. July 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall