Tool Announce Massive International 2022 Tour

“Let’s finish what we started. Shall we?” Maynard James Keenan said. Tool is taking off on the road again on a huge international tour in 2022.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” Danny Carey said. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Tool canceled tour dates last year due to COVID, and they are eager to return to the road. Following the long-awaited 2019 album Fear Inoculum, the band snagged the Best Metal Performance Grammy for the song “7empest.” Tool fans waited over thirteen years for a new record, and Fear Inoculum received high praise and was seemingly worth the wait.

Fans can purchase tickets Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. The band will play a show at the new UBS Arena on February 23 at Belmont Park in New York.

Tool Tour Dates

January 10 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena

January 11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

January 13 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center

January 15 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

January 16 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

January 18 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

January 19 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

January 21 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

January 22 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

January 25 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

January 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

January 30 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

January 31 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

February 2 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

February 4 Houston, TX Toyota Center

February 5 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

February 8 Orlando, FL Amway Center

February 9 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

February 10 Miami, FL FTX Arena

February 19 Boston, MA TD Garden

February 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

February 22 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

February 23 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

February 26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

February 27 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

March 1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

March 3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

March 4 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

March 6 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

March 8 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

March 10 Chicago, IL United Center

March 12 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena

March 13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

March 15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

March 17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

March 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

March 20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse